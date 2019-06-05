NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at a home in the 900 block of Elm Street around 1 a.m.
Heavy fire was reported on the second floor
There was no word on injuries.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.
