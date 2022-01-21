Alex Murdaugh charged with 23 more crimes

A South Carolina grand jury has returned four new indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, charging him with 23 more crimes, the state attorney general said Friday.
The charges include 19 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes.
The latest indictments allege Murdaugh stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients: Natarsha Thomas, Hakeem Pinckney, Arthur Badger and Deon Martin.
Murdaugh now faces 71 separate charges for various alleged crimes including theft from clients, insurance fraud and a botched fake suicide attempt. According to indictments, he is accused of stealing nearly $8.5 million in funds altogether.
CNN has reached out to Murdaugh's attorney for comment.
Earlier this week, Judge Alison Lee denied Murdaugh's motion to reconsider his bond. In December, Lee set Murdaugh's bond at $7 million for 48 charges from a state grand jury.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the FBI, and a US attorney's office conducted this state grand jury investigation, a news release from Wilson's office said.
Wilson's office will prosecute the case, according to the news release.
Murdaugh remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
Accused of stealing settlement money from disabled man
Murdaugh is accused of allegedly stealing a settlement totaling at least $1 million from Pinckney's family.
Pinckney family attorney and state representative Justin Bamberg called Murdaugh a "predator," telling CNN he believes "$1 million is gone, and nobody knows where it's at."
Back in 2009, Pinckney -- deaf since he was a young child -- was severely injured when a tire tread on the car he was riding in came off, causing the car to overturn as it was going northbound on I-95 in Hampton County, South Carolina, according to the complaint filed against the manufacturer.
The accident rendered Pinckney, who was 19 at the time, a quadriplegic.
Pinckney's family hired Murdaugh, who sued the tire company on his behalf. According to Bamberg, Murdaugh arranged for Russell Laffitte, then-president of Palmetto State Bank, to serve as Pinckney's conservator since he could not represent himself.
After Murdaugh settled with the tire company, checks were written from Murdaugh's law firm to be made payable to Palmetto State Bank where Laffitte worked, according to an indictment.
Instead of the money going to the family, Bamberg said Murdaugh withdrew the money -- in some cases, in the form of money orders -- and claimed it as his own.
According to the indictment, Murdaugh is accused of using a $309,581 check, which was supposed to be part of Pinckney's settlement funds. He allegedly purchased a money order payable to a family member, the indictment said. That family member was not specified in the indictment.
The money in the Pinckney case was never seen again, leaving Murdaugh and Laffitte responsible for the whereabouts of the funds, according to Bamberg.
"Palmetto State Bank is deeply concerned about the troubling allegations that have been made about Mr. Pinckney's settlement funds," the bank's counsel said in a statement to CNN. "The bank has taken immediate action under the leadership of its Board of Directors to obtain all of the pertinent facts and information. Palmetto State Bank intends to do what it can to right any wrongs that may have been committed."
CNN has reached out to both Murdaugh's lawyers and to Russell Laffitte but has not received a response from either. Laffitte was terminated from Palmetto State Bank earlier this month.
Pinckney died in a nursing home, two years after the accident. His mother, sister and niece survived the crash but were all severely injured and in need of the settlement money, according to the family's attorney.
"Every penny of this money was intended for these people to be able to take care of themselves and to live as comfortably as they can, even though their life physically changed forever and that is what he took from them," said Bamberg. "He didn't care that your son died. He wanted to win a lot of money and then take a lot of money at the same time."
