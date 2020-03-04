Alex Trebek surprised a homeless organization with a $100,000 check

Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek isn't letting his personal health struggles stop him from giving back. The beloved game show host recently surprised a Los Angeles homeless organization with a $100,000 check after touring the facility, its president said. Trebek attends a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine "Jeopardy!" competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York.