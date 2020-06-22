Angelina Jolie (center) and children (from left) Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive for the world premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on September 30, 2019. Angelina Jolie says she split from Brad Pitt for the sake of their kids.