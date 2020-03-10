Angelina Jolie talks about daughters' surgeries

Angelina Jolie has revealed that two of her daughters are recovering from surgeries. Jolie and children, from left, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive at a movie premiere in 2019.