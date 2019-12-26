Angie Harmon got engaged for Christmas

Angie Harmon got a proposal for Christmas.
The 47-year-old actress revealed she accepted boyfriend Greg Vaughan's marriage proposal in an Instagram post, complete with a picture of their blended family in holiday sweaters. She captioned the sweet picture, "Marry, Marry Christmas."
She added: "Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!"
The actress appeared to be shocked over the proposal from Vaughan, an actor and former model.
Harmon, who shares three daughters with ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn, separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016. Vaughan and his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud, share three sons and split in 2014 after eight years together.
The two went public in 2018 with a post on Vaughan's Instagram for Harmon's birthday.
