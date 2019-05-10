EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) -- Join 3 Cares at the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk on June 2nd, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The event takes place at Great River Park – 301 E River Dr. East Hartford, CT. Free parking is available at Commerce Center One – 333 East River Drive and Two Rivers Magnet Middle School – 337 East River Drive. This family friendly event will start off with a welcome program, honoring local LUNG FORCE Heroes, Survivors, advocate and families. There will be food, music, children’s activities, educational tents and so much more. Leashed dogs are welcome. Participant check in starts at 9:30a, opening ceremonies start at 10:15 AM and the walk starts at 10:30 AM.
“The LUNG FORCE Walk Hartford is an opportunity for our Connecticut community to come out and support the American Lung Association and the work it does to improve lung health and prevent lung disease across the country. More than 35 million Americans have lung disease and lung cancer is the number one killer of men and women in this country - and many of them are our friends, family, and neighbors here in Connecticut. By standing together we are making a statement that Connecticut stands behind those with lung disease and will fight for their lung health."- Mary Mackey, American Lung Association.
Participation is free for this event. All participants are encouraged to fundraise to support research, early detection, advocacy, education, and awareness efforts for lung cancer. All participants that raise or donate $100.00 or more will receive an official LUNG FORCE Walk t-shirt the morning of the walk. There is still time to register for this event, if you would like to register click here.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.