HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday was a cloudy, damp, and chilly day with more rain expected through the night
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there will be periods on rain throughout the night, but it will taper off in the pre-dawn hours.
"You may run into a shower or some drizzle on your way to the polls tomorrow morning, but the bulk of the rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening," DePrest said.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures should hover near 50 degrees.
Round two arrives on Tuesday night.
"That's when heavy showers will move across the state along with a few scattered thunderstorms," said DePrest.
On the heels of the departing front, a gusty westerly wind may develop, and the sky will become partly sunny.
"Wednesday will be partly sunny and quite breezy," said DePrest. "A westerly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher."
Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday, but cooler air will spread over the state Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Temps will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
"More rain can be expected Friday night and temperatures will dip into the 30s by morning," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
