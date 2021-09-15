ANSWER DESK: When will you be able to bet on sports

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Federal Government gave the State of Connecticut the green light to move forward with sports betting.
Gov. Lamont said the betting could start at any time.
The federal approval means the two tribes can take in-person bets on their reservations when ever they are ready, but licenses are still needed for those run by the lottery or those online.
Rob Simmerlkjaer, a chairmen of the Connecticut Lottery Corp., said, "For most residents of Connecticut, the closest place they can go to place a bet on sports, if they want to do it in person will be through one of our, eventually, 15 locations around the state."
The Lottery partnered with Sportech, who runs Connecticut's track race betting.
They plan to offer sportsbooks at 10 Sportech sites across the state. They hope to open in the second full week of October.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has approved changes to Connecticut's gaming compact to the two tribes, but other betting sites, like those online and at the Lottery, must be licensed by the Department of Consumer Protections (DCP).
The Lottery and Sportech plan to take bets at three locations; including the Sports Haven in New Haven, and Bobby V's in Stamford.
They said they plan to take a limited number of bets the first week. If all goes well they plan to open betting up to public the second week of October.
With-in a month after opening to the public, they plan to open seven other off-track betting sites.
The Lottery will also open five more sites, including the XL Center and a site in Bridgeport. They will take bids for the last three sites.
Sportech Ventures President Ted Taylor said, "My biggest challenges really are around technology and building and installation."
Sportech said licensing isn't the biggest concern, the biggest concern is getting the upgrades installed in time to open.
"We’ve got MLB playoffs, we’ve got the start of the NFL, you know it’s uh, it’s going to be crazy," said Taylor.
The Lottery said the soft opening will allow for them to make sure all the equipment is working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.