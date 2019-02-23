HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Anti-trafficking advocates in Connecticut said the charges against New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft are part of a much larger crackdown on illegal sex trafficking.
The charges involving Kraft comes on the heels of decades of abuse allegations surrounding R&B singer R. Kelly, who is charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse.
These national allegations are turning the spotlight on sex-trafficking in Connecticut, where advocates urge education is the best tool to fight abuse.
The Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida is in an unassuming strip mall, but inside, is where investigators said a sex trafficking operation was running under its façade.
Channel 3 spoke with Quinnipiac University Law student, Cindy Lill who stressed the severity of sex-trafficking in Connecticut.
“It’s such a huge issue here,” said Lill. “It’s a huge issue everywhere. It’s a huge issue in Connecticut.”
Lill volunteers with the Human Trafficking Prevent Project at Quinnipiac’s School of Law. Lill told Channel 3 that sex trafficking happens more often than people think.
“A lot of people do not realize that it happens across all economic backgrounds, racial backgrounds,” said Lill.
As part of the project, Lill and other law students visit hotels and educate employees on indications of trafficking.
“We tell them to look out for somebody who maybe doesn’t have documentation with them,” described Lill.
“They aren’t able to freely speak to people.”
Human trafficking preys on those who are vulnerable. Oftentimes, victims of sex trafficking find it difficult to get out of their situation, described Lill.
“A lot of the time they’re afraid of police and security so they don’t want to come ask for help, ever,” said Lill.
Lill said she hopes alleged buyers continue to be held accountable for their actions. Lill and other anti-trafficking advocates hand out cards with printed warning as reminders to be on the look-out.
