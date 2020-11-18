For Pie Crust:

12 oz flour

8 oz cold butter

3 oz cold water

Pinch of salt

For Filling:

6 medium to large apples, peeled and sliced

½ cup sugar

Heaping tablespoon of cornstarch

½ tsp cinnamon (more if you like)

1/8 tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Bake between 400-425 degrees for about an hour, on lower shelf in oven.

