For Pie Crust:
12 oz flour
8 oz cold butter
3 oz cold water
Pinch of salt
For Filling:
6 medium to large apples, peeled and sliced
½ cup sugar
Heaping tablespoon of cornstarch
½ tsp cinnamon (more if you like)
1/8 tsp nutmeg
Pinch of salt
Bake between 400-425 degrees for about an hour, on lower shelf in oven.
