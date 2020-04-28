The Arc of Connecticut is profoundly disappointed with the State of Connecticut’s continued and inexplicable failure to join the states of New York and New Jersey in mandating a compassionate visitor policy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) during the current COVID-19 crisis.
Despite over a thousand emails from families, despite bipartisan legislative consensus in support, and despite the obvious example set by New Jersey and New York, the Governor has opted to do nothing more than suggest that hospitals permit a person with I/DD be accompanied by a loved one or caregiver. In essence, that is the approach we have always had: hospitals can choose to permit- or refuse to permit- without consequence.
Currently some of our hospitals do have a compassionate visitor policy- and for that we are grateful- but the policies are discretionary, subject to change, and anything but uniform.
This inaction comes despite a cascade of pleas from families, begging the Governor to allay the abject fear they all face: that their loved one with I/DD will be forced to face the greatest crisis in their lives alone.
We want to acknowledge and thank our Department of Developmental Services (DDS) for issuing a compassionate visitor policy. Unfortunately, DDS lacks any authority to mandate this policy; and in any case, the policy advocated by DDS is too limited in that it only covers those who actually receive services from DDS (approximately 17,000 out of the 50,000 people with I/DD in Connecticut.)
Connecticut has taken justifiable pride in coordinating its COVID-19 response with other states, particularly those comprising the tri-state area. We urge, in the strongest terms, that Connecticut continue this coordination by mandating- not suggesting- that hospitals permit a patient support person to accompany someone with I/DD in the event of their hospitalization.
