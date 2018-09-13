(Meredith) — Bob Evans Farms, Inc., is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds of pork sausage links sold in 12 states that could have pieces of clear hard plastic in them.
The recall includes: 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213. 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213. 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213. 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213. 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.The recalled products also have establishment number "EST 6785" on the package.
The sausage links were made Aug. 1, 2018.
The recalled sausages were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
There have been no reports of illness or injury associated with this recall.
Consumers who have bought these sausages are encouraged to throw them away or return them to place of purchase.
If you have further questions, contact Bob Evans Farms, Inc. at 1-800-939-2338.
