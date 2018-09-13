Check out the 3 new flavors of peanut M&M's

(Meredith) -- Candy connoisseurs are awaiting the release of three new flavors of peanut M&M's. An Instagram blog called snackchatlive released a photo of three never before seen bags of M&M's with international themed flavors. They are "English toffee peanut", "Mexican jalapeno peanut", and "Thai coconut peanut."
Each package features the iconic yellow M&M's character dressed in the country's traditional style. In one he's wearing a black trilby hat and a British flag. In another, he's donned a sombrero and carrying a ristra, a string of dried chilies. And in the Thai-flavored package, he's sipping from a coconut with a flower behind his ear.
You can see a picture of the packaging here.
While Mars Wrigley Confectionary, which owns M&M's, has not announced anything official about the new flavors, the company has done similar promotions before.
The last one was a competition between three previous flavors, "Crunchy Espresso", "Crunchy Raspberry", and "Crunchy Mint." Crunchy Mint was ultimately voted the fan favorite earning a permanent spot on store shelves.