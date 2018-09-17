Emergency alert test delayed due to Hurricane Florence

(CNN / Meredith) -- The test of the emergency alert system, scheduled to be sent by President Trump on September 20, has been delayed to October 3.
The alert is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's system to warn the public in cases of emergency, such as dangerous weather, and missing children. It will be sent to the majority of cell phones in the US with the header "Presidential Alert" and the message, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
FEMA originally said the scheduled alert could be delayed to October 3 if the agency was dealing with a major weather event, and due to Hurricane Florence, FEMA has announced the alert will be postponed.
More than 100 carriers, including the largest carriers (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile), will participate in the emergency alert test, FEMA said. If your phone is on one of the participating carriers, and you are in range of a cell tower, you will receive the alert.
FEMA will also run a test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) for radio and television broadcasters the same day, beginning two minutes after the WEA test.