Firefighters climb 110 flights on stair stepper at gym to honor 9/11 heroes

This is the most heartwarming video you'll see all day.
Two firefighters took to a Planet Fitness gym to climb 110 flights on the stair stepper machine this morning to honor the fallen heroes who died during the Sept. 11 attacks.
The 110 flights are a homage to the World Trade Center's height of 110 stories before the twin towers came crashing down on this day in 2001.
The firefighters use the machine while dressed in full uniform.
You can watch the video of the incredible firefighters at the gym here.
The Facebook post caption reads:"They started at 8:46am. Two firefighters at my gym walking all 110 stories of the World Trade Center and back down in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor all the fallen heroes."The post has garnered 158,000 shares within six hours of being posted.
