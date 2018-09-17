‘He was a fighter’: 3-month-old killed when tree falls on mobile home

(Meredith) – A 3-month-old North Carolina boy died after a large pine tree fell atop a mobile home during a Florence-related storm Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Tammy Gill said she was holding her infant son, Kade, when the tree crashed into their home, splitting it down the middle, WSOC reported.
The boy’s father, Olin Gill, said first responders tried to resuscitate their son to no avail.
“He was unresponsive,” the dad said. “As I approached the room, I saw them pumping on his chest. And at that time, I knew that it wasn’t good.”
Kade was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“Anytime you lose a child, your heart is broken. We feel for this family. Our hearts go out to them,” Gaston County Police Capt. Brent Roberts said in an interview with WTVD.
Tammy Gill said she thought her son would beat the odds like he did when he entered the world.
“He was a fighter in the beginning. He came five weeks early, survived the NICU 10 days,” she said.
The parents said Kade just turned 3 months old on Sunday.
Their home in Dallas is about 240 miles west of where Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday in Wrightsville Beach on Friday.
Officials believe the tree fell because of the rain and wind from the storm’s remnants, which have killed at least 18 people as of Monday.
