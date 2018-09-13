Hurricane Florence: How you can help

(Meredith) -- Florence is hitting the Southeast coast today with hurricane-force winds covering more than 15,000 square miles. The storm slowed down today, meaning it will likely dump even more rain than expected. The storm surges are expected to reach 9 to 13 feet. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, "Tens of thousands of structures are expected to be flooded, and many more by rising rivers and creeks."Estimates from Wednesday predict the storm may cause $170 billion in rebuilding costs alone.
The relief effort is already well underway and for those who want to do their part, we've created a guide showing how to help.
Monetary Donations
During disasters, one of the most effective ways to help is with donations. Just be sure your money is going to a reputable organization.
The Salvation Army of North and South Carolina outlines their support efforts on their site and there's a link to donate.
The American Red Cross is heading a disaster relief program and providing shelter for evacuees. You can see their plan and donate on the website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has a webpage showing its plan of action and an option to donate to the cause.
The American Humane Rescue team focuses on evacuating animals from the path of the storm. Visit their site to help.
Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization focusing on improving the health of those affected by poverty or emergencies. You can see more details about its program or donate on their website.
This is by no means a complete list, and there are many more organizations providing aid to those in the path of hurricane Florence. To find the best charity organization for you, consider visiting a site like Charity Navigator to avoid less reputable organizations.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also supplying aid to Florence victims, and while it doesn't accept donations or volunteers, it recommends finding ways to donate via the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) website.
Volunteer Registration
For those wanting to donate their time and help with the relief effort directly, it's important to remember to register with an appropriate agency. It's never safe to self-deploy to a disaster area.
NVOAD has instructions on how to volunteer on its website.