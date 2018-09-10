(Meredith) – A Louisiana mayor issued a directive apparently banning booster clubs from buying Nike products for use at the city’s recreation centers.
Mayor Ben Zahn, of Kenner, signed the memo last week declaring that “under no circumstances” should Nike apparel or equipment be purchased, WBRZ reported.
“Effective immediately all purchases made by any booster club operating at any Kenner Recreation Facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation, or his designee,” the memo added.
The mayor’s office sent the document to Parks and Recreation Department Director Chad Pitfield on Sept. 5, according to NOLA.com.
Two days prior, Nike announced its decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its latest “Just Do It” ad campaign. The former NLF quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season to protest police brutality. He has not played in the league since.
Though issued shortly after Nike’s big announcement, Zahn’s letter did not reference Kaepernick.
Kenner Councilman Gregory Carroll posted a message to Facebook Sunday morning saying he was not aware of the “disturbing memorandum,” which began circulating on social media over the weekend.
In an interview with WDSU, the councilman said he will "meet with the mayor and other council members in an effort to rescind" the directive.
"My fear is that the people who live here will take this as something that is racial, something that is negative for the city," said Carroll.
Following the ad’s debut, some customers blasted the company on social media for “glorifying” anti-patriotism. Others filmed themselves destroying Nike products.
Despite the backlash, online sales for the company jumped 31 percent last week, according to a new report from Edison Trends, a digital commerce research firm.
