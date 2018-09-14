Ohio pair facing animal cruelty charges for leaving starving dogs to die

LORAIN, Ohio (Meredith) — Two Ohio dog owners are facing charges for starving and neglecting their two dogs and leaving them in a house to die.
One of the dogs died and one is making a full recovery.
According to WEWS, last month, a neighbor discovered the two emaciated dogs left in the yard of the home, which the owners had been recently evicted from and allegedly left the dogs there to fend for themselves.
Dr. Thomas Wood of the Lorain Animal Clinic told WEWS the dogs were in terrible shape, with their bones sticking out and showing signs of extreme starvation. As a result, one of the dogs died, and the other is making a full recovery in a foster home.
Amanda Pippens, 34, and Ellison Morris, 36, were charged with misdemeanor abandoning animals and felony cruelty to companion animals.
Under current law, had both dogs lived, the pair would only face misdemeanor charges. The cruelty to companion animals charge is only a felony charge since one of the dogs died.
Pippens and Morris will appear in court Sept. 17, according to Lorain County Jail records.
Lorain is located about 45 minutes west of Cleveland.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.