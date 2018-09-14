Students sing ‘Eye of the Storm’ amid Hurricane Florence in viral video

(Meredith) – A touching video shows a group of elementary school children singing an uplifting song as Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas.
Paris Verme -- a cook at Wayne Christian School in Goldsboro, North Carolina -- filmed the students performing “Eye of the Storm” by Christian singer Ryan Stevenson on Tuesday.
She posted the video to her Facebook page, where it’s been viewed more than 1.8 million times.
Verme, whose four children also attend the school, wrote that the students began signing after “praying for everyone” in Florence’s path.
The video even caught the attention of Stevenson himself. He later shared it on his Facebook page, with the following message:
“As I'm preparing to head to Virginia to begin my "Eye of the Storm Tour", I came across this post today... I'm so moved to see this entire school preparing for the hurricane; praying for others! Beyond humbled to play any role in spreading hope & comfort to people experiencing hardship! My thoughts and prayers with everyone in the path of Florence! East Coast, I'm coming to be there with you!!!”
Florence made landfall as a Category 1 storm early Friday morning in North Carolina, pushing a life-threatening storm surge of floodwater miles inland.
More than 80,000 people were without power as the storm began buffeting the coast, and more than 12,000 were in shelters.
