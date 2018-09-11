Taco Bell voted best Mexican restaurant in the country

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Harris Poll, a nationwide customer survey of their favorite brands, has released its 2018 results.
The poll surveyed more than 77,000 customers in the U.S. on more than 3,000 brands to find which companies are the favorites among consumers.
Respondents weighed in on everything from printers to pizza, and the results are surprising. Here are some of consumers’ top choices.
Best Mexican Restaurant: Taco Bell
The after-hours crowd is still probably Taco Bell's biggest customer base, but the company has grown its popularity through creative ads like the Nacho Fries conspiracy theory movie trailers starring Josh Duhamel and a strong social media presence.
The company has 7,000 locations and does nearly $2 billion in revenue.
Best Burger Restaurant: Five Guys
The Virginia burger chain now has 1,500 locations and is in 13 countries. The company started in 1986, when Jerry Murrell and his four sons were the original "Five Guys." All of the sons are still with the company, which now employees 15,000 people.
Best Coffee Shop: Krispy Kreme
This is probably more about the donuts than the coffee, but there's no question Krispy Kreme reigns supreme in the fried dough arena.
The company, which turned 81 in July, has locations all over the world and opened its 1,000th shop in Kansas City, Kansas in 2015. The first customer received a dozen free donuts every week for a year.
Best Chicken Restaurant: Chick-fil-A
It's not a shock Chick-fil-A tops the charts for national chicken restaurants.
People love Chick-fil-A, and the fact their locations close on Sundays just seems to make customers want them more.
The company does $8 billion in revenue despite having one third of the locations Taco Bell does.
Best Pizza: Blaze Pizza
Compared to the other food-related brands, Blaze Pizza is still in their infancy. The company started in 2011, but has quickly spread to 35 states, Canada, and Kuwait.
The name comes from the speed at which the restaurant has your pizza ready, with the average cook time around three minutes.
LeBron James became an investor in 2012.
Best Sandwich Shop: (TIE) Subway and Panera
Subway is the biggest restaurant in the world, with 43,306 locations worldwide. That number puts them 10,000 locations ahead of McDonald's.
Panera, originally known as St. Louis Bread Company, is still headquartered in the St. Louis region. The company is continually voted the healthiest fast-casual restaurant option.
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Ben & Jerry’s
The original founders sold the company in 2000, but the customers still love the unique flavors and experimental ingredients that made the company famous.
Ben & Jerry's can be found in 40 countries worldwide. Consumers weighed in on more than just food. Here’s a list of the other top brands, according to the survey.
Best Bank: Capital One
Best Pay Cable TV Network: HBO
Best Full-Service Airline: Hawaiian Airlines
Best TV News: The Weather Channel
Best Package Delivery Service: UPS
Best Rental Car: Enterprise
Best Wireless Carrier: Verizon
You can see the full list here.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved