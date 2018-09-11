Teens caught stealing from store while clerk has heart attack

(KOMO/CNN) – Shocking surveillance video shows two teenage boys stealing money from a cash register after a clerk suffered a heart attack and collapsed.
Police posted the video to Facebook in hopes of identifying the teens caught on camera at a Shell gas station in Auburn, Washington.
Store manager Angela Sharapova told KOMO-TV it disgusts her to watch footage of the incident, which happened Sunday just after 5:30 p.m.
"It just blows my mind. It breaks our hearts," she said. "We can’t believe that this happened."
Auburn police said the clerk tried to charge a man for a couple of pepperoni sticks that the two teens were eating near the counter, and they got into an argument.
Then, one of the teens handed the clerk a dollar, causing him to get upset. Video shows the clerk walk around the counter to confront the teens.
"He was saying 'This is wrong and you have to pay for it,'" said Sharapova.
The clerk stepped back to behind the counter and that's when he collapsed.
Police said the teens returned a couple of times to steal cigarettes and $178 from the cash register.
"Their actions could cost somebody their life. What they should have done is just call 9-1-1," said Sharapova.
Several minutes passed before another customer came in to find the clerk on the ground. That customer started performing CPR as another customer called for help.
"It just breaks our hearts. Now this guy is fighting for his life," said Sharapova.
In all of the commotion, Sharapova says she and her employees never got the names of the good Samaritans who stepped in to help the clerk. Because of them, she says he has a fighting chance.
Sharapova said the clerk, who has worked for her for about 3 years, has a wife and 3 children, including an 8-month-old boy.
Co-workers are now trying to set up a fundraising page to help with his mounting medical bills.
TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.