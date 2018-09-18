The wait is over! Heinz to debut ‘Mayochup’ sauce in U.S.

(Meredith) – After a social media frenzy that divided the Internet earlier this year, Heinz is officially debuting its newest condiment in the United States.
Mayochup – a saucy blend of ketchup and mayonnaise – will be sold at major grocery stores and on Amazon starting later this month, the company announced Monday.
Back in April, Heinz said it would release Mayochup if enough Americans voted for it in a Twitter poll. More than 930,000 people weighed in and 55% voted in favor of the new sauce.
“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for Heinz.
Want to try Mayochup before it hits store shelves? Just tweet using the hashtag #Mayochup plus the name of your city. The city with the most tweets will be visited by a food truck loaded with free samples of Mayochup... and, of course, fries for dipping.
At last check, Chicago was in the lead -- but there's still time to vote.
Condiment lovers have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Sept. 18 to submit their vote on Twitter.com/HeinzKetchup_US.
