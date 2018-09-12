'Unbelievable': Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute

(Meredith/AP) – A viral video captured the moment a bald eagle joined a memorial commemorating the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
The national bird landed Tuesday on top of a firefighters’ aerial truck parked on a highway overpass in the northern Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Members of the Andover Fire Department were gathered to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks and to the 9/11 emergency responders.
The Fire Department posted a video of the eagle's landing on its Facebook page. After perching on the basket at the top of the truck, the bird flew off.
“Isn’t that unbelievable?” Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich is heard saying. “Phenomenal.”
The unscripted event happened after several firefighters had set up department vehicles on the overpass, posted U.S. flags and draped a banner over the railing reading, "We will never forget."
“There’s no better symbol to represent America today than a flag but then for an eagle to land on a firetruck holding a flag, I mean, it doesn’t get much more symbolic than that,” Streich said in an interview with KARE-TV.
The viral Facebook video has been viewed more than 2.4 million times and counting.
