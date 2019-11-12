HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain transitioned to snow in parts of the state Tuesday morning, but now the focus is the frigid temperatures.
As the wind increased on Tuesday, the temperatures fell.
By the evening commute, most of the state will be below freezing. Factoring in the wind, it'll feel like the teens.
The sky will become clear Tuesday night, but it will remain windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop through the 20s in the evening and into the teens overnight.
The wind chill will plunge to between 0 and 10 degrees.
Record cold is possible by Wednesday morning.
The record low for Nov. 13 in greater Hartford is 18 degrees, which was set in 2001.
Otherwise, Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s.
The wind will subside later in the day.
Temperatures could drop again into the teens Wednesday night, and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Record cold is possible again Thursday morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for Nov. 14 is 15 degrees, set in 1986.
Temperatures should rise into the 40s on Thursday afternoon.
There could be a little snow or a rain shower late Thursday and Thursday night in southern New England.
