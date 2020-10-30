Ariana Grande's latest album is the sixth studio album the singer has released.
"Positions" features guest spots from Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign. She released the title track with a new music video last week, and announced on Twitter that the full album was coming Friday.
Grande teased on Thursday that the album would be released within hours.
She has been busy in the meantime. Earlier this year, Grande and Lady Gaga collaborated on Gaga's "Rain on Me," and performed the song together at MTV's Video Music Awards in August. Grande also wrote a single with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."
In addition, she executive-produced the soundtrack for last year's reboot of "Charlie's Angels," and also remixed Lizzo's "Good as Hell."
Prior to "Positions," Grande released "Sweetener" in August of 2018 and quickly followed that up with "thank u, next" in February 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.