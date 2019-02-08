Ayah Galal joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in December 2018.
She loves being out in the field reporting as an MMJ, in addition to working behind the scenes as a producer.
Ayah is a graduate of Quinnipiac University, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time at Quinnipiac, she was actively involved with Q30 Television, the student-run television station on campus.
Ayah graduated Summa Cum Laude and received the Alumni Association Academic Achievement Award for highest scholastic achievement in her class. She interned at WTNH News 8 while in college and was hired there as a news producer upon graduation.
Ayah is a Connecticut native with a passion for travel, reading and coffee. If you have any story ideas (or coffee shop suggestions), reach out to Ayah at Ayah.Galal@wfsb.com
