Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds' birthday came with a double dose of good news Friday.
Not only did the singer and producer celebrate another year, but he also announced on Twitter that he and his family have recovered from coronavirus after initially testing positive.
"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health," Edmonds tweeted.
Edmonds also announced he'd perform with fellow legendary producer Teddy Riley on Instagram Live April 18 at 9 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.