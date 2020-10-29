Bacon Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe provided by: Grace Vallo of Tastefully Grace
Makes: 10-11 biscuits
THE INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup cold buttermilk (make your own: mix 1 cup milk or half & half + 2 tablespoons white vinegar)
8 tablespoons (1 stick) cold salted butter, cut into small chunks (or sub unsalted butter and add ¾ teaspoon salt)
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 ¼ cups shredded sharp cheddar
¾ pound bacon, cut into small chunks and cooked
1 handful chives, chopped
For maple butter:
8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, softened
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Optional: 1 teaspoon bacon drippings saved from cooking bacon
THE STEPS
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, use a fork or pastry cutter to stir together flour, baking soda, and baking powder. Add in cold butter and cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles a coarse crumble. Add shredded cheddar and cooled bacon (optional). Mix until incorporated.
Add ¾ cup buttermilk and gently knead until you can form dough into a large ball. Only add more buttermilk if dough is too dry to form a ball! Do not overwork dough or else biscuits will become tough!
Drop biscuits onto a greased or nonstick cookie sheet using a ¼ measuring cup, placing each biscuit about an inch apart.
Bake for 12-16 minutes, until just golden.
For maple butter: While biscuits are baking, mix together softened butter, maple syrup and bacon drippings. Set aside.
Let cool completely before covering. Save for up to 3 days in an airtight container.
