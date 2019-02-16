HARTFORD (WFSB) - Every night - more than 100 homeless people fill these beds at Hartford's South Park Inn shelter.
Hartford Bags of Love is a charity committed to helping those who need it most.
"I am homeless. I'm trying to get back on my feet and trying to do better myself and better in my life," Jorge Laureano said Saturday.
"Our mission is to make the Ziploc bags filled with essentials for the homeless and the less fortunate that they might need," Tiernan Cabot said.
The 'bags of love' have toiletries, snacks and inspirational messages.
Cabot started the project with his family two years ago after a conversation with a homeless man touched his heart.
"It just made me realize that there are people in this world who need it more than us," Cabot said. They need these things and we already have these things and we're privileged to have them."
The Cabot family has been running the project out of their home and they say its not difficult.
"We're not any better than them," Mark Cabot said. "Maybe our circumstances have put us in a better situation but we're all human and we just have to treat each other like that."
Since the project started about two years ago, more than 2,000 bags have been given out.
"You have young man here who is both kind and wise beyond his years because he knows that helping those who need help most strengthens all of us," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.
Folks who work at the shelter say resources are often limited, so they depend on the donations.
"It could lead to them to have a better life so it makes you really happy to know that," Tiernan Cabot said.
