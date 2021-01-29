Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' biopic pushed back

The release of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic has been postponed until 2022.
The film, which stars Austin Butler as the late rock star, will now premiere in June of 2022 instead of November of 2021.
Warner Bros. did not indicate why the film's release has been postponed but production on the movie has had its share of delays due to Covid-19.
Tom Hanks, who plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was in Australia for pre-production on the film last March when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for Covid-19. The film then suspended production.
The movie will follow Presley and Parker's friendship. Also in the film is Olivia DeJonge who will play Presley's wife, Priscilla.
Warner Bros. announced last month it will make the studio's entire 2021 slate of films available to HBO Max subscribers without an additional fee. (Like CNN, HBO Max is part of WarnerMedia).
