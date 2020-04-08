BET addresses coronavirus racial disparity with 'Saving Our Selves'

As African Americans are being disproportionately infected with and dying from the coronavirus, the network founded to serve that community is stepping up.
BET has started a series of initiatives to provide educational and financial resources to the black community
The "Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort" broadcast special will be co-hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland; TV personality Terrence J and actress Regina Hall. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on April 22.
The benefit will include virtual guest appearances and performances from several celebs including DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, and Fantasia.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities." Scott Mills, president of BET, said in a statement. "BET is using all of our resources -- our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis."
The network has also established a COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with United Way Worldwide to support African Americans that have been severely impacted by the pandemic and fwill host a our-part virtual town hall series in partnership with the NAACP.
"Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET" will stream on NAACP.org tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
