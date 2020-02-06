Scot and Kara attempt to make a Valentine's Day dessert. Find the recipe below.

Stuffed Strawberries

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/104493/stuffed-strawberries/

Ingredients:

1 pint fresh strawberries

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, or to taste

2 tablespoons orange flavored liqueur, or to taste

Directions:

- Cut the tops off of the strawberries and stand upright on the cut side. Make a cut 3/4 of the way down from the tip of the strawberry towards the bottom.

- Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and liqueur until smooth in a mixer or a food processor. Place into a piping bag with a star tip. Pipe into each strawberry and arrange on a serving platter.

