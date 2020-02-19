Muddy Buddies
Ingredients:
9 Cups Rice Chex, Corn Chex, or Chocolate Chex cereal (or combination)
1 Cup Semisweet Chocolate Chips
1/2 Cup Peanutbutter
1/4 Cup Butter
1 Teaspoon Vanilla
1.5 Cups Powdered Sugar
Directions:
1. Into large bowl, measure cereal; set aside.
2. In 1-quart microwaveable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into 2-gallon resealable food-storage plastic bag.
3. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.
