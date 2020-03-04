No Bake Energy Bites
https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/239969/no-bake-energy-bites/?internalSource=previously%20viewed&referringContentType=Homepage
Ingredients:
1 Cup Rolled Oats
½ Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
½ Cup Ground Flax Seed
½ Cup Crunchy Peanut Butter
1/3 Cup Honey
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
Directions:
Combine oats, chocolate chips, flax seed, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; form into balls using your hands. Arrange energy bites on a baking sheet and freeze until set, about 1 hour.
