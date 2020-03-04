Scot and Kara attempt to make No-Bake Energy Bites! Find the recipe in the link below.

No Bake Energy Bites

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/239969/no-bake-energy-bites/?internalSource=previously%20viewed&amp;referringContentType=Homepage

Ingredients:

1 Cup Rolled Oats

½ Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

½ Cup Ground Flax Seed

½ Cup Crunchy Peanut Butter

1/3 Cup Honey

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Combine oats, chocolate chips, flax seed, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; form into balls using your hands. Arrange energy bites on a baking sheet and freeze until set, about 1 hour.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.