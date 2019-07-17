Arugula Salad with Grilled Corn, Blueberries and Sharp Cheddar (using native summer ingredients from CT!)
Recipe Provided By: Grace Vallo
Makes: 2 large portions
THE INGREDIENTS
1 package arugula
1.5 cups fresh blueberries
1.5 cups fresh corn (either raw or grilled for 10 minutes, turning often)
1 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese
2/3 cup finely chopped walnuts
1 lemon, squeezed
2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil (less for a tarter dressing!)
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt and pepper
2 croissants, broken into bite-sized pieces
THE STEPS
In a large bowl, add arugula. Layer blueberries, corn, cheddar, and walnuts.
For dressing: In a separate smaller bowl, add lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Whisk until combined, adding more olive oil if the vinaigrette is too tart.
Toss dressing with arugula mixture until well-combined.
For croissant croutons (optional touch!): In a 350-degree oven, spread out croissant bites on a baking sheet. Bake (with no olive oil and just a touch) for about 5 minutes, or until toasty. Layer, warm, onto salad.
