Heidi Harkopf from New England Dairy is telling us about the benefits of a plant based diet. She is also sharing a delicious recipe, you'll find it in the link below. Visit newenglanddairy.com or ctdairy.org for more information.

Blueberry Delight

Recipe provided by: National Dairy Council

Description This yogurt bar is nutritious and berry delicious! A filling of blueberries and velvety Greek yogurt tops a whole grain oatmeal crust.

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

2-1/2 cups quick cooking oats

1 quart Greek yogurt, vanilla, fat free, divided

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen, divided

Flour, as needed

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350ºF. Coat 9 x 9 x 2-in. pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a bowl, mix oats, 3/4 cup yogurt, and brown sugar.

Press out oat mixture evenly in bottom of pan.

In a large bowl, whisk egg and cornstarch.

Add rest of yogurt and white sugar; stir until blended.

If using frozen blueberries, toss 1 3/4 cup in flour until lightly coated; discard excess flour.

Gently fold 1 3/4 cup berries into batter; pour evenly over crust.

Bake for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes; refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Cut into 9 pieces.

Garnish each piece with 1/4 cup blueberries.

