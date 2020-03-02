Blueberry Delight
Recipe provided by: National Dairy Council
Description This yogurt bar is nutritious and berry delicious! A filling of blueberries and velvety Greek yogurt tops a whole grain oatmeal crust.
Ingredients:
Nonstick cooking spray
2-1/2 cups quick cooking oats
1 quart Greek yogurt, vanilla, fat free, divided
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
1 egg
2 tablespoons cornstarch
4 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen, divided
Flour, as needed
Instructions:
Heat oven to 350ºF. Coat 9 x 9 x 2-in. pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a bowl, mix oats, 3/4 cup yogurt, and brown sugar.
Press out oat mixture evenly in bottom of pan.
In a large bowl, whisk egg and cornstarch.
Add rest of yogurt and white sugar; stir until blended.
If using frozen blueberries, toss 1 3/4 cup in flour until lightly coated; discard excess flour.
Gently fold 1 3/4 cup berries into batter; pour evenly over crust.
Bake for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes; refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Cut into 9 pieces.
Garnish each piece with 1/4 cup blueberries.
