Caesar Shrimp Kale Pasta With Roasted Grape Tomatoes
Roasted Grape Tomatoes
Ingredients:
0.03 TBS Olive Oil
0.67 Lbs Tomatoes
Salt And Pepper
Directions:
Coat With Oil, Salt And Pepper
Roast Until Tomatoes Burst
Cool
Caesar Eggless Dressing
Ingredients:
0.8 Oz Grated Parmesan Cheese
0.6 Oz Canned Anchovies
2.4 Cloves Of Garlic
0.05 Cups Dijon Mustard
0.4 Fl oz Lemon Juice
1.2 Fl oz Olive Oil
2.4 Fl oz Rice Bran Oil
0.03 Fl oz Tabasco Sauce
0.02 Fl oz Worcestershire Sauce
0.1 TBS Mustard Seed Spice
Black Pepper
Directions:
In Food Processor Puree The Lemon Juice, Mustard, Garlic, Anchovy, Worcestershire, Tabasco Sauce. Puree Well Add Half Of Parmesan Cheese, Puree, Slowly Add Olive Oil, Add Remainder Of Cheese Then Drizzle In Remaining Oil
Caesar Shrimp Kale Pasta
Ingredients:
2.03 Oz Grated Parmesan Cheese
.51 Lbs Shrimp
6.08 Oz Caesar Eggless Dressing
.51 Lbs Cooked Kale
2.03 TBS Olive Oil
.51 Lbs Roasted Grape Tomatoes
Directions:
Heat Oil In Large Sauté Pan, add Shrimp, sear On One Side, Turn. Add Kale, sauté 3-4 Minutes. Add Tomatoes, Pasta, And Caesar Dressing. Toss Together To Heat All Thoroughly. Adjust Seasoning With Salt And Pepper. Transfer To Serving Dishes. Top With Parmesan Cheese
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.