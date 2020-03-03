Pad Thai
By Chef Chris Prosperi
Pad Thai Sauce
Ingredients:
1 bottle Mae Ploy chili sauce for chicken
2 ½ cups sugar
3 cups water
½ cup fish sauce
3 cups white vinegar
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer for two minutes. Let cool and store in the refrigerator.
Pad Thai
Ingredients:
1 package medium rice noodles
1 pound chicken thinly sliced
4 eggs
1 cup Pad Thai Sauce
1 12-ounce package mung bean sprouts
1-bunch scallions chopped
½ cup chopped dry roasted peanuts
1 lime cut into quarters
Directions:
Soak the noodles in warm water for 30 minutes and then drain. Heat the oil in a wok or large sauté pan and then add chicken and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Crack the eggs into the pan an stir fry until they are cooked and scrambled. Add 6 ounces of pad Thai sauce and bring it to a vigorous boil. Add a good hand full of noodles and cook until the pan starts to dry. Fold in the bean sprouts and scallions. Serve with slice lime and toasted chopped peanuts.
Makes 2 servings. To make more just repeat recipe.
Extra noodles last refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Extra sauce keeps refrigerated for a few months.
