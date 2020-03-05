Easy At Home Pizza Dough
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cups AP flour
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon active dry yeast
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons of water
1 tablespoon EVOO
1 teaspoon salt
Procedure: (standard kitchen aide with dough hook)
Directions:
Place flour and yeast in bowl mix on low 5 minutes. Add water, honey and EVOO and mix on medium until dough ball forms (about 2 minutes). Let the dough rest for 5 minutes then add salt and spin on medium for 10-12 minutes. Dough should pull away from walls of mixing bowl. Remove dough and form into ball, lightly oil and allow to rest in refrigerator over night in covered bowl. Plastic wrap works best.
Pull dough about 4 hours before intended use.
Fold the dough 4 times and ball again. Allow to rise for 2 hours on your kitchen counter and repeat. After additional 2 hour proof remove dough and place into desired (oiled) pan. Half sheet tray or large cast iron will work best. Carefully push down on the dough releasing some of the air bubbles and gently stretching the dough to the edges of the pan. If the dough still feels cold and tense allow it to rest an additional hour and continue gently stretching until you’ve covered the pan completely and have a nice crust formed.
CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA
Toppings:
2 oz red sauce
1 oz EVOO
Pinch Maldon salt
4 oz fresh mozzarella
3-5 fresh basil leaves
Directions:
Spoon on sauce in a circular motion edging the sauce until it covers the dough leaving the crust untouched. Break up 4 oz fresh mozzarella into quarter size pieces and spread. Drizzle your best EVOO add salt and fresh basil leaves.
Place into preheated oven (425 degrees) for about 12 minutes. Watching the crust for desired crisp.
Pull from pan and allow to rest on a rack for 5 minutes. Slice and enjoy!
