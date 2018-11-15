Laura's Lemon-Lavender Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
3 c. cake flour (bleached or unbleached)
1½ t. baking powder
1 t. baking soda
¼ t. salt
1½ T. dried culinary lavender
2 T. turbinado sugar
1½ c. granulated sugar
Grated zest of 1 lemon
1 c. unsalted butter at room temperature
4 eggs at room temperature
1 T. fresh lemon juice
1 c. buttermilk at room temperature
For the glaze:
½ c. confectioners' sugar, sifted
1 T. fresh lemon juice
1-2 T. hot water
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Prepare a 10- to 12-cup Bundt cake pan by spraying with Baker's Joy.
2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, lavender and turbinado sugar in a medium bowl. If using powdered buttermilk, add the dry powder with the dry ingredients.
3. Place sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer and stir to combine.
4. Beat in butter until light and fluffy, at least 3 minutes.
5. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
6. Add lemon juice and beat until combined.
7. Add flour mixture in three additions, alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
8. Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly in the pan.
9. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
10. Cool cake in pan for 12 minutes.
11. Prepare glaze: Mix together confectioners' sugar and lemon juice, and add enough hot water to make a brushable glaze.
12. Remove cake from pan onto a wire rack over parchment or waxed paper. Use a pastry brush to brush glaze on warm cake.
13. Cool cake completely before serving.
14. NOTE: You can alter the flavor by substituting orange zest and juice in place of the lemon and use thyme in place of the lavender.
Flaming Baba au Rhum
Adapted from The New York Times
Ingredients:
2 T. sugar
1 (1/4-ounce) package active dry yeast
4 large eggs, at room temperature
250 grams all-purpose flour (2 cups)
4 grams fine sea salt (1/2 teaspoon)
10 T. unsalted butter, slightly softened and cut into cubes, more for greasing pan
150 grams light or dark brown sugar (3/4 cup)
1 ½ inches fresh ginger, cut into coins
3 strips orange peel
2 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
¾ cup dark rum
½ cup heavy cream
¾ cup crème fraîche
7 to 15 grams confectioner's sugar (1 to 2 tablespoons), to taste
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
PREPARATION
1. Pour 1/2 cup warm water into the bowl of an electric mixer. Stir in sugar and sprinkle in yeast. Let stand until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.
2. With mixer on low, beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in flour and salt. Add butter, a few cubes at a time, and beat until batter is smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let stand in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.
3. Grease a 10- or 12-cup bundt pan with softened butter. Spoon the batter into prepared pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.
4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and transfer pan to oven. Bake until deep golden and firm to the touch, 30 to 40 minutes. Let baba cool in the pan, set on a wire rack, for 10 minutes. Turn out onto rack while it is still warm and let cool completely.
5. In a medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups water, ginger, orange peel, cloves and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Strain into a bowl; discard solids. Stir 1/2 cup rum into liquid.
6. Place wire rack with cake over a rimmed baking sheet. Pour rum syrup slowly over surface of cake, allowing excess to drip into baking sheet below. Pour extra syrup from pan into a bowl and then pour it back on top of cake. Repeat several times until most of the syrup has soaked into the cake. (Reserve extra syrup for serving; you should have a least 1/3 cup left over.
7. In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip heavy cream to soft peaks. Beat in crème fraîche. Beat in confectioner's sugar, to taste, and vanilla.
8. Place cake on large platter. Place remaining 1/4 cup rum in a small skillet over high heat. Tilt skillet slightly so that rum catches fire. (If you don't have a gas range, use a long-handled match or lighter to set rum on fire.) Pour flaming rum over cake and let it burn off. Spoon whipped cream into the hollow center of the cake, then slice; or slice and then dollop with whipped cream. Serve cake with reserved rum syrup.
Pumpkin Bread Turkey
Ingredients:
3 c. sugar
1 c. canola or vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
1 16-oz. can or 2 c. pumpkin (NOT filling)
3½ c. sifted flour
2 t. baking soda
2 t. salt
1 t. baking powder
1 t. nutmeg
1 t. allspice
1 t. cinnamon
½ t. ground cloves
2/3 c. water
Frosting
1 8-oz. package cream cheese, softened
¼ c. unsalted butter, softened
4 c. powdered sugar
1 t. vanilla
1 T. milk
PREPARATION
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray both sides of the Nordic Ware Turkey pan with Baker's Joy spray with flour and set aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together sugar and oil, then whisk in eggs and pumpkin.
3. In a medium bowl, combine all remaining dry ingredients and whisk to combine. Add to pumpkin mixture in three batches, alternating with water.
4. Pour into both halves of the turkey form. Bake for 1 to 1½ hours, tenting as necessary with foil if it looks to be browning too much. Test for doneness with a toothpick.
5. Let stand for 15 minutes in the pans, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely. Then, put the halves back into the cleaned form. Use a long, serrated knife to trim off the rounded tops flush with the pans.
6. Frosting: Combine all frosting ingredients in a large bowl and mix with a hand mixer until light and fluffy, adding more milk if necessary to reach a stiff but spreadable consistency. Spread half of frosting over one side of the turkey that is still in the pan. Place the other half on top, pressing lightly to seal. Let stand for 1 hour. Stand up the cake on a serving platter, using any additional frosting as desired.
7. NOTE: This pumpkin bread recipe can also be made in two 9x5-inch loaf pans.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cups
Adapted from Nordic Ware
Makes 14 cups
Ingredients:
1 c./2 sticks chilled unsalted butter
1/3 c. sugar
½ c. light brown sugar
1 large egg
2 t. vanilla extract
2½ c. all-purpose flour
½ t. salt
1 c. chocolate chips
Coating:
1/3 c. chocolate chips
½ t. vegetable oil
PREPARATION
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the Nordic Ware Cookies and Cream pan with Baker's Joy spray with flour and set aside.
2. Using a food processor, process the chilled butter and sugars until creamed. Thoroughly mix in the egg and vanilla. Then add flour and salt and process until completely mixed. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and stir in chocolate chips. Chill for 30 minutes.
3. Push dough down into the cavities about ¾ full, just covering the inside cone. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden edges appear. Cool cookies in pan for 5-10 minutes until firm. Flip over and tap pan to release the cookie cups.
4. Coating the cups: Melt chocolate and oil in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave, stirring at 30-second intervals. Stop when most chips are melted and continue stirring until smooth and liquid. Filling one cup at a time, spoon a bit of the chocolate into the bottom of the cup and swirl to coat the insides. Pour out any excess. A thinner coat will dry faster. Make sure sides and bottom are coated to keep milk from leaking out. Chill the cups for at least 15 minutes or more until use.
