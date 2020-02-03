Caribbean Octopus
Recipe Provided By: Hector and Jose Delgado of Flair Restaurant
Ingredients:
1 Green Banana
1/2 Pound Boiled Octopus
1/2 Pound Crispy Pork Belly
1 Ripe Mango
1 Lime
1 tsp Cilantro
1 tsp Red Onion
1 tsp Red Bell Pepper
Salt
Pepper
