CHICKEN SAUSAGE, TOASTED WALNUT, AND FRESH MOZZARELLA CAULIFLOWER RICE
Flavor packed, fast and delicious, this dish is a weekday winter staple.
Veggie rice can seem pretty tasteless and pretty lame, but I like to think of it as the perfect base to add pretty much any flavor profile without the carbs.
In this dish, I sauté cauliflower rice with crumbled spicy chicken sausage, minced garlic, Spanish onion, toasted walnuts, and melty fresh mozzarella. It’s a one pot wonder that takes “healthy” to the next level.
And hey – feel free to sip on a glass of Sangiovese red wine while you’re cooking. Antioxidants anyone?
Makes: 2 large dinner portions
THE INGREDIENTS
16 ounces (1 package) cauliflower rice
2 spicy chicken sausages
1 small Spanish onion, chopped
1 large garlic
~16 ounces low sodium chicken broth
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted in the oven at 350 for 4-5 minutes
8 ounces ciliegine fresh mozzarella, each ball cut in half
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
THE STEPS
In a large pot over medium heat, take the sausage of the casings and use a spatula to crumble the sausage into little pieces as it’s cooking. When the sausage is cooked, drain the liquids if you prefer. In the same pot, add onion and garlic and enough olive oil to coat the pot. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until onions are translucent.
Add cauliflower rice and chicken broth. Sauté for 4-5 minutes until the cauliflower just absorbs the liquid. Turn the heat to medium-low and add walnuts and mozzarella. Sauté for 2 minutes just until the mozzarella balls start to melt. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.