Chile-Lime Shrimp Taco
Recipe Provided By: BarTaco
Ingredients:
• Canola oil, for plancha
• Chile lime marinated shrimp
• Kosher Salt & black pepper mix
• White corn tortilla,
• Vegetable escabeche (ingredients below)
- Jicama
- Chayote squash
- Red onion
- Carrot
- White vinegar
- Kosher salt
- Granulated sugar
- Garlic cloves, whole, peeled
- Bay leaves
- Mexican oregano
- Whole cloves
- Whole allspice
• Pepita salsa macha (ingredients below)
- Dried arbol chiles, stemmed
- Tomatillos, charred
- Pepitas, raw, shelled
- Sesame seeds
- Garlic cloves, woody ends trimmed
- Kosher salt
- Apple cider vinegar
- Canola oil
• Cilantro garnish
Directions:
Step 1:
Heat oil on a plancha, add shrimp. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Sear well on both sides and remove from the plancha.
Step 2:
Place vegetables in the center of a warm tortilla. Line the 3 shrimp across the length of the tortilla, covering the vegetables. Spoon the salsa over the shrimp.
Step 3:
Place taco(s) on serving tray. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve with 1 lime wedge per 3 tacos.
