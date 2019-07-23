All-Purpose Smooth Vegetable Soup Recipe
Provided By: Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear
Technique:
1. Soften aromatics (onion, leek and/or garlic) in olive oil over medium heat in a saucepan. Do not brown.
2. Add potato, if using, and stock or water and herbs and spices. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer until potato is nearly cooked. If not using potato, skip to Step 3.
3. Add vegetables and stock or water and herbs and spices. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat, partially cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until vegetable is tender.
4. Purée in a blender until completely smooth. Use a drum sieve or fine strainer to smooth the texture as needed.
5. Add water, stock or dairy to adjust for consistency as needed.
6. Add salt, white pepper and/or cayenne to taste.
7. Brighten with lemon juice or vinegar if needed.
