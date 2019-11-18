Chocolate Chip Cookies
Frank Squeo
Ingredients:
Light Brown Sugar – 20.16 Lbs
Salted Butter – 20 Lbs
Eggs – 10.88 Lbs
Vanilla – 1.25 Lbs
Flour – 29.5 Lbs
Salt - .536 Lbs
Baking Soda - .376 Lbs
1000 Count Chocolate Chips – 63 Lbs
