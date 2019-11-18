Chocolate Chip Cookies

Frank Squeo

Ingredients:

Light Brown Sugar – 20.16 Lbs

Salted Butter – 20 Lbs

Eggs – 10.88 Lbs

Vanilla – 1.25 Lbs

Flour – 29.5 Lbs

Salt - .536 Lbs

Baking Soda - .376 Lbs

1000 Count Chocolate Chips – 63 Lbs

   

