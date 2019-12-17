Christmas Chowder
Recipe Provided by: Artisan Restaurant
Ingredients:
4oz. butter
1/4 pcs. Celery - Diced
1/2 Onion - Diced
1/2 pc Fennel- Deiced
1 pc Leek - Diced
1/2 oz Garlic - chopped
3 oz. All Purpose flour
1 oz Ricard or Pernod
1/2 cup Dry Vermouth
1 Cup white wine
6 Cups Clam Juice
2 cups heavy cream
10 oz sliced fingerling potatoes
4 Cups Fresh Chopped Clams
seafood garnish:
oyster, crab meat, small shrimp, cooked mussels, calamari rings, bay scallops scallops
Garnish with fennel crackers or oyster crackers & chopped chives
Directions:
This recipe yields enough chowder for 10/12 guests
Render the mirepoix for 10 minutes (no color),
Add the chopped garlic and cook another 2 minutes, add the diced leek cook for 1 minute.
Add the flour and cook for 3 minutes until it turns white.
Add the wine, dry vermouth, ricard bring to a boil simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the clams juice bring a boil simmer for 5 minutes
Peel the fingerling potatoes and slice them into 1/4 inch thick slices.
Add the heavy cream and sliced potatoes, simmer for about 20 minutes.
Check the seasoning.
When the potatoes are cooked stir in the chopped clams and remove from the fire .
Before serving the soup.
Fold in all the seafood in, simmer for 2 minutes.
Served right away.
Garnish the soup with fennel crackers or oysters crackers
