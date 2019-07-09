Cold Spanish Omelet Tapa

Recipe Provided By: Chef Ani Robaina of Pond House Cafe

Ingredients:

6 large eggs well beaten

I large potAto sliced thin

One small yellow onion thinly sliced

Olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Sauté onions potatoes until tender

Season with salt & pepper

Add mix to well beaten eggs

Pour mixture into a well sprayed Pyrex or casserole

Bake in the over at 325 15 minutes or until inserted knife comes out clean

Chill for at least two hours up to 24

Flip omelet out of mold and cut into cubes

Put on small dishes or platters & serve!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.