Cold Spanish Omelet Tapa
Recipe Provided By: Chef Ani Robaina of Pond House Cafe
Ingredients:
6 large eggs well beaten
I large potAto sliced thin
One small yellow onion thinly sliced
Olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
Sauté onions potatoes until tender
Season with salt & pepper
Add mix to well beaten eggs
Pour mixture into a well sprayed Pyrex or casserole
Bake in the over at 325 15 minutes or until inserted knife comes out clean
Chill for at least two hours up to 24
Flip omelet out of mold and cut into cubes
Put on small dishes or platters & serve!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.