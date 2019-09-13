Corn & Crab Chowder
Recipe Provided By: Mike Truss of Craft Kitchen
1 gallon yield
Ingredients:
1 pound of pasteurized crab meat
1//2 pound smokey bacon (diced)
1 large sweet onion (diced)
1 head of celery (diced)
1 leek (diced)
4 large potatoes (diced)
8 ears of corn (cut off the cob)
2 quarts of vegetable stock
1 teaspoon of turmeric
1 tablespoon old bay seasoning
1/2 pound butter
1/2 pound of flour
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
On medium heat add bacon and tender for 5 minutes.
Add onions, leeks and celery.
Sweat ingredients on medium for 6-8 minutes.
Add all ingredients (except flour & butter) and bring to a boil.
In a separate saute pan make a roux with the flour and butter.
Melt the butter first and whisk in the flour.
Cook on low heat for 6 minutes.
Once the chowder is boiling add the roux slowly with a whisk.
Salt and pepper to taste
